Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 123,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

