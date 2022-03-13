Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 123,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.