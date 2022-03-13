Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

