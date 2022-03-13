Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 92 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $422.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

