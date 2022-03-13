Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $656,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,588,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57.

