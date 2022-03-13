Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $251,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

