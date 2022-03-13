Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.