CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.92. CEMEX shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 35,152 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

