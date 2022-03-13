Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.

CDEV stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

