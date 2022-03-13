Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
