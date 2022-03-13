Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of CEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 114,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,813 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.