Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,689. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.