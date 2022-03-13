Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,518 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.