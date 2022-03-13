Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

