Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

CTLT traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

