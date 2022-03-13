Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

