Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,048 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,997,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

