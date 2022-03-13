Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,268 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.