Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,418 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.03 and a 200-day moving average of $498.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

