Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Issues Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Centrus Energy by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

