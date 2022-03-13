Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:SBS opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

