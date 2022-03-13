Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) were up 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 164,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

