Charles Andrew Smith Sells 50,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
