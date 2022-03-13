Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

