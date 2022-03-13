Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,063. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.