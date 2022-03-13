Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 49,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

