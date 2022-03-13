Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 20,538,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

