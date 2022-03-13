Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UP. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 3,479,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

