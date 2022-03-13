Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 14,104,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

