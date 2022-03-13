ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

COFS stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.