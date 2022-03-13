ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
COFS stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.99.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.
