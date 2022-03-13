Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CHD stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

