Ciena Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 246.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

