Ciena Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
