Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 198,884 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Celestica worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

