Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 54,915 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WesBanco worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

