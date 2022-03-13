Citigroup Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $18.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

