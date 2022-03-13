Citigroup Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

