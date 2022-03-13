Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,752 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,625,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.
Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.