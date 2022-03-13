Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,752 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,625,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

