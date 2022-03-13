Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 6,521 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $87.33. 1,871,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,973. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

