Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 2,431 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

