ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CEM opened at $31.40 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the period.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

