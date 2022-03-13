ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
CEM opened at $31.40 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
