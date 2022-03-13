Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,389,843 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25.
About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)
Featured Articles
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.