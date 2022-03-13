Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. 524,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,744. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

