Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 9,216,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

