Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $738,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.