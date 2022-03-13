Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $22.57 on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.43 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.