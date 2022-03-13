Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. 814,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,935. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.31 and a 200-day moving average of $869.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

