Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

