Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:FOF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

