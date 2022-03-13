Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.