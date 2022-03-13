Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.69. 34,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

