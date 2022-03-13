Collective Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE CE traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $138.01. 1,281,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.